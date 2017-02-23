UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
Feb 23 Ladder Capital Corp
* Ladder Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $28.5 million, compared to $33.4 million for comparable period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.