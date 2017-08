May 9 (Reuters) - Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc :

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $290.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc - record client assets of $144.3 billion at March 31, 2017