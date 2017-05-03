May 3 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen says sees steady improvements
in North America. Effects of demonitization in India over
* LafargeHolcim CEO says optimistic about volumes and
pricing in India in Q2
* LafargeHolcim CEO says company should reach 1 billion sfr
synergies target by end of Q2, a year ahead of schedule
* LafargeHolcim CEO says his departure does not affect
buyback timing, still intends buyback in 2017-2018
* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to see strengthening
pricing environment in Europe in 2017
* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees cement market growth of 2 - 4
percent, sees company performing in this range
