BRIEF-Lafuma FY net result swings to loss of 1.3 million euros

March 3 (Reuters) - Lafuma SA:

* FY recurring operating income 3.8 million euros ($4.00 million) versus 3.0 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 1.3 million euros versus profit 2.4 million euros year ago

* The 2017 sales are expected to be slightly lower than in 2016, consequence of distribution restructuring decisions in the US and Hong Kong and still difficult situation in Europe

* Nevertheless, the group expects stable operating income for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9510 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)