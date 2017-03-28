FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lagardere denies it is considering selling a stake in its retail division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA

* Lagardere denies it was it is considering selling a stake in its retail division, following a report by French news website BFM TV

* BFM TV reported on Tuesday that the group led by billionaire Arnaud Lagardere was ready to sell up to 49 pct of its "Retail Travel" unit to minority investors, citing no one.

* Lagardere's reacted positively to the publication of BFM TV's report. The share gained 2.35 pct on Tuesday, making it the second-best performer of the Stoxx Europe 600 Media index Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

