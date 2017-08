March 8 (Reuters) - Lagardere Sca:

* Strong rise in group recurring EBIT: up 13.5 pct to 395 million euros ($416.37 million)

* Proposed ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.30 euro per share

* FY profit-group share jumped to 175 million euros from 74 million euros one year earlier

* Group recurring EBIT growth in 2017 is expected to be between 5 pct and 8 pct versus 2016