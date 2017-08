May 11 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE:

* LAGARDÈRE: FIRST-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE

* Q1 SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN REVENUE, UP 6.2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE AT EUR 1,532 MILLION ($1.67 BILLION)

* CONFIRMS ITS TARGET FOR GROUP RECURRING EBIT GROWTH ANNOUNCED ON 8 MARCH

* GROUP RECURRING EBIT GROWTH IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 5% AND 8% VERSUS 2016

* GROUP'S EUR 1,250 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 2022