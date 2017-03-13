FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lake Shore MHC expected to waive Lake Shore Bancorp's dividends during 12 months ending Feb 8, 2018
March 13, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lake Shore MHC expected to waive Lake Shore Bancorp's dividends during 12 months ending Feb 8, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* On March 7 Lake Shore, MHC received notice of non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia - SEC filing

* It is expected Lake Shore MHC will waive dividends declared by company during 12 months ending February 8, 2018 - SEC filing

* Lake Shore MHC received notice to waive right to receive dividends paid by company during twelve months ending February 8, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2nxjWKO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

