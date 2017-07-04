July 4 Lakehouse Plc:
* Notes certain recent press articles featuring group
* Recognises enormity of recent tragedy at Grenfell Tower,
which resulted in loss of many lives
* Its compliance business, Allied Protection, was engaged by
Kensington and Chelsea in January 2017 to certify appropriate
working of its installed fire safety systems
* Allied is satisfied system was maintained in accordance
with requirements
* All evidence presented to date indicates that it performed
as it was designed to do
* Allied was however not responsible for specification of
system
* We are offering Kensington and Chelsea and emergency
services teams our full support with information and resources
* Currently we have not been required to provide any
information to an inquiry
* There has not been any inference of any contractual
shortcomings on allied's part
* Recent press article sought to link a dispute between
Lakehouse and Hackney Homes with Grenfell fire. Two matters are
wholly unrelated
