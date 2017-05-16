FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc

* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing

* Loan agreement provides co with secured $20 million revolving credit facility, which includes a $5 million letter of credit sub-facility

* Company may request from time to time an increase in revolving credit loan commitment of up to $10 million

* Credit facility matures on May 10, 2020

* Term loan payable in equal monthly principal installments of $13,125 each, beginning on June 1, and on first day of succeeding month

* Final payment of remaining principal and interest on May 10, 2020

* Loan and security agreement, dated June 28, 2013 terminated upon receipt by Alostar Bank of Commerce of payoff amount of about $3 million

* Borrowings under term loan bear interest at interest rate determined by reference whether loan is base rate loan or eurodollar loan Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qoYaNJ) Further company coverage:

