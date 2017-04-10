FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals Inc announces C$2.5 million unit private placement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals Inc announces C$2.5 million unit private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Lakeside Minerals Inc

* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - undertaking a brokered private placement offering of up to 2,500 units

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - offering was upsized from previously announced principal amount of CAD $2 million

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - intends to take steps to de-list from TSX Venture Exchange prior to completion of offering

* Lakeside Minerals Inc - after completion of offering, co intends to apply to list its common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.