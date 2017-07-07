BRIEF-Inter Cars June revenue up 0.7 percent yoy
* JUNE REVENUE 422.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 0.7 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd:
* Entered into master services agreements for provision of services by service providers of Hong Leong Group
* Agreement with Guoline Group Management for provision of services to co's offshore subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JUNE REVENUE 422.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 0.7 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 14:30 GMT on Friday: