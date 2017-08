Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co

* Lamar Advertising Company announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operating results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

* Q4 revenue $386.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $388.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20

* Lamar Advertising Co - Sees FY net income per diluted share expected to be between $3.13 and $3.28