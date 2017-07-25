BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51

July 25 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

* Lamb Weston reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $833 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.9 million

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - 2018 net sales expected to increase at low-to-mid single digit rate

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures expected to be $740-$760 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.32, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc sees FY 2018 cash used for capital expenditures approximately $225 million