FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 minutes ago
BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 10 minutes ago

BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

* Lamb Weston reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $833 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.9 million

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - 2018 net sales expected to increase at low-to-mid single digit rate

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures expected to be $740-$760 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.32, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc sees FY 2018 cash used for capital expenditures approximately $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.