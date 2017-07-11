BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
July 11 Lamesa Holding S.A.:
* Lamesa acquires shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
* Acquired beneficial ownership of 157.1 million common shares in capital of Falcon Oil & Gas from Renova Assets
* Immediately after giving effect to share transfer, co holds beneficial ownership and control of 16.92% of common shares of Falcon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
WASHINGTON, July 11 The top U.S. Senate Republican said on Tuesday he would unveil a revised version of major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump on Thursday but deep divisions within the party left the stalled bill's prospects uncertain.