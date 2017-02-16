FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings reports lower FY pretax profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 16, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings reports lower FY pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* Final results

* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.8 pct in Q4 2016 and 13.5 pct in 2016

* Combined ratio of 79.0 pct in Q4 2016, 76.5 pct in 2016

* Final dividend 0.10 USD per share

* Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share

* Fully converted book value per share of $5.98 as at 31 December 2016

* Quarterly gross premiums written 95.1 million USD versus 97.1 million USD year ago

* Quaterly net premiums written 88.1 million USD versus 87.3 million USD year ago

* Quarterly profit before tax 50.9 million USD versus 50.2 million USD year ago

* ROE of 2.8 pct for quarter and 13.5 pct for year

* Including our interim and special dividend for 2016, returned 113.3 pct of comprehensive income for year

* 2016 year proved a turbulent one for global political and macroeconomic environment and insurance market remained very challenging - CEO

* Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends

* Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult for foreseeable future... our strategy has ability to respond across insurance cycle - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.