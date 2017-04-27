BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Q3 EPS $0.53 including items

April 27 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster colony reports third quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 including items

* Q3 sales rose 2.1 percent to $293.8 million

* Lancaster colony corp says in retail channel, excluding contributions from angelic bakehouse business acquired in november 2016, q3 net sales were up 0.8%

* Lancaster colony corp - for final quarter of fiscal year, commodity costs are expected to swing slightly unfavorable from a generally flat q3

* Lancaster colony corp says estimated impact of pension costs on net income was $11.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter