4 months ago
BRIEF-Lancor Holdings approves to avail loan not exceeding 500 mln rupees from SBI
April 26, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lancor Holdings approves to avail loan not exceeding 500 mln rupees from SBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Lancor Holdings Ltd

* Approved to avail asset backed loan from the State Bank of India, for an amount not exceeding INR 500 million Source text: [We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 26 April 2017 at its registered office at 10.00 am discussed and approved to avail Asset Backed Loan (ABL) from the State Bank of India, overseas branch, Chennai for an amount not exceeding Rs. 50 Crores against the security of 840815 Sq.ft of immomovable properties situated at Town and Country, Sriperumbudur.] Further company coverage:

