Feb 27 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc
* Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire
Felcor Lodging Trust
* Land and Buildings says owns 6.1% of Felcor's common stock
* Land and Buildings says "has estimated Felcor's net asset
value at $10.50 per share"
* Land and Buildings Investment Management-Strongly believes
"any offer by ashford should consist of at least nearly $5 per
share of cash balances at Ashford"
* Land and Buildings says "believe Ashford hospitality
trust's offer announced last week for Felcor is woefully
inadequate"
