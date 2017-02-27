Feb 27 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire Felcor Lodging Trust

* Land and Buildings says owns 6.1% of Felcor's common stock

* Land and Buildings says "has estimated Felcor's net asset value at $10.50 per share"

* Land and Buildings Investment Management-Strongly believes "any offer by ashford should consist of at least nearly $5 per share of cash balances at Ashford"

* Land and Buildings says "believe Ashford hospitality trust's offer announced last week for Felcor is woefully inadequate"