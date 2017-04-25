BRIEF-Land and Buildings Investment Management issued letter to Forest City Realty Trust's shareholders

April 25 (Reuters) - Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC:

* Land and Buildings calls on Forest City Realty Trust to form special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives

* Says issued letter to Forest City Realty Trust's shareholders

* Says it believes formal strategic review process of Forest City Realty Trust would produce interest from multiple credible buyers

* Says special committee for Forest City Realty Trust should retain its own financial advisor to evaluate potential interest