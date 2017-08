May 26(Reuters) - Land Co Ltd

* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from EVOLUTION JAPAN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., on May 26

* Interest rate of 2 percent and maturity date Nov. 30

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and to be renovation related funds

