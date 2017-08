May 11 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 46.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THAT A MODERATE BUSINESS GROWTH AND A SLIGHT MARGIN RECOVERY IN TERMS OF EBITDA ADJUSTED ARE EXPECTED ALREADY IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)