BRIEF-Hareon Solar Technology says freezing of shares
* Says 312,383,022 shares(6.61 percent stake) held by shareholder Yang Huaijin were frozen in order for three years
June 15 Landing International Development Ltd
* On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares
* Offer price of HK$0.075 for each share under offer is equal to purchase price per share paid by offeror under acquisition
* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2017
* Landing international Ltd proposes to acquire all issued shares of Landing International Development Ltd
* Total consideration payable under offer shall be payable in cash
* Offeror intends to finance consideration with loan granted by kingston securities and its own financial resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital not included, seeking court injunction (Recasts and writes through with professor comment)