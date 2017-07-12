FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Landis+Gyr CEO says acquisition policy is opportunistic
July 12, 2017 / 1:40 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Landis+Gyr CEO says acquisition policy is opportunistic

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba's Landis+Gyr

* landis+gyr ceo says company does not expect capital structure to change significantly, would not expect leverage to exceed 1.5 times adjusted ebitda to give flexibility around possible bolt-on acquisitions

* landis+gyr ceo says company's product costs have affected profitability, expects to see product costs come down

* landis+gyr ceo says acquisition policy is opportunistic, does not have gaps in portfolio or markets, not looking aggressively to identify targets in next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

