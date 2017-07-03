BRIEF-Statoil to kick off 2-3 months UK drilling campaign
* Will soon commence a three-well exploration drilling campaign on UK continental shelf, using the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig
July 3 Toshiba Corp
* Landis+Gyr Chief Executive Richard Mora says no decisions have been made whether company will complete IPO or be sold to another company
* Landis+Gyr CEO says no guidance on expected ipo proceeds
* Landis+Gyr CEO says sees interest in company from potential bidders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Will soon commence a three-well exploration drilling campaign on UK continental shelf, using the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig
ZURICH, July 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,914 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .