4 months ago
BRIEF-Landmark White announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Landmark White announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Landmark White Ltd

* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million

* Announces private placement to raise approximately $10 million

* Funds raised under offers will be used to fund cash purchase price for acquisition of MVS of $16 million, costs of offers and additional capital for further investment

* Rights issue and placement will be managed by Enrizen Capital Pty Ltd. Enrizen has agreed to underwrite rights issue to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

