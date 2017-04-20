BRIEF-Landmark White announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares

April 21 (Reuters) - Landmark White Ltd

* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million

* Announces private placement to raise approximately $10 million

* Funds raised under offers will be used to fund cash purchase price for acquisition of MVS of $16 million, costs of offers and additional capital for further investment

* Rights issue and placement will be managed by Enrizen Capital Pty Ltd. Enrizen has agreed to underwrite rights issue to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: