5 months ago
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says LS-NJ and PL North America entered into agreement
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says LS-NJ and PL North America entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* LS-NJ and PL North America entered into agreement

* Under agreement it was agreed LS-NJ and PL North America would cooperate to develop project, which is owned by project co

* PL North America will inject US$45.7 million as capital into subject company by cash within 5 business days after signing of agreement

* PL North America may exercise put right to purchase from PL North America all of interests at ammount not exceeding us$25 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

