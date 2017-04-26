FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Landstar System reports Q1 diluted earnings per share of $0.77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc

* Landstar System reports record first quarter revenue of $781 million and record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.77

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.84 to $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $820 million to $870 million

* Q1 revenue $781 million

* Landstar System Inc - number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 Q1 increased 10 percent over 2016 q1

* Expect 2017 Q2 truck revenue per load to be higher than 2016 Q2 in a low single digit percentage range

* Landstar System Inc - revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 1 percent higher in 2017 Q1 compared to 2016 Q1

* Expect number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 q2 to increase in a mid to upper single digit range over 2016 Q2

* "Expectation is that pricing conditions for truck services in 2017 Q2 will continue to be soft"

* Landstar System Inc - anticipate 2017 Q2 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.84 to $0.89 per share

* Landstar system - sees pricing conditions for truck services in 2017 Q2 will continue to be soft with little change in level of available truck capacity

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $757.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

