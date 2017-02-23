BRIEF-Lang und Schwarz Q4 profit from ordinary activities EUR 1.99 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG:

* Group net income of 1.234 million euros ($1.30 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016 (previous year: 1.496 million euros)

* Profit from ordinary activities 1.994 million euros in the fourth quarter 2016 (previous year: 2.212 million euros)

* Group net profit of 4.865 million euros for year 2016 (previous year: 5.987 million euros)

* To propose dividend of about 1.15 euro per share for 2016

* Despite the drop in earnings in this competitive environment, continues to see itself very well; Q1 of 2017 develops almost at the previous year's level