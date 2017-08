May 25 (Reuters) - LANG UND SCHWARZ WERTPAPIERHANDEL AG:

* Q1 GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 1.341 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.384 MILLION)

* Q1 PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 1.899 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.055 MILLION)

* CONFIRMS FY 2016 FIGURES

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.15 TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN JULY 2017