June 16 Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍expect to launch amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg​ in time for coming flu season

* Lannett Company Inc - approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg comes too late to benefit fiscal 2017