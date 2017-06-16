Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Lannett Company Inc:
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Lannett Company Inc - expect to launch amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg in time for coming flu season
* Lannett Company Inc - approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg comes too late to benefit fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway