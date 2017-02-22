BRIEF-Lannett Co says FDA agreed to delay submission deadline for Methylphenidate ER tablets

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett provides further update on methylphenidate er tablets
* Lannett company inc- FDA agreed to delay submission deadline for Methylphenidate ER tablets
* Lannett company-FDA suspended deadline to submit materials in support of its request for hearing to consider FDA's proposal co withdraw ANDA for Methylphenidate ER
* Lannett co-FDA expected to discuss sufficiency of documents related to Methylphenidate ER tablets with co once documents are released
* Lannett co-FDA expected to establish new dates for submission of materials in support of hearing request