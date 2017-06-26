June 26 Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett receives approval for additional dosage strengths of hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp

* Lannett Company Inc - plan to launch all of recently approved products in new fiscal year, which begins next week

* Lannett Company-received approval from FDA of anda for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg, 10 mg/325 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: