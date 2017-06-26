BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 Lannett Company Inc:
* Lannett receives approval for additional dosage strengths of hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp
* Lannett Company Inc - plan to launch all of recently approved products in new fiscal year, which begins next week
* Lannett Company-received approval from FDA of anda for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg, 10 mg/325 mg
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement