4 months ago
BRIEF-Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

* Lantheus Holdings - Under the agreement, GE Healthcare will lead and fund development program of Flurpiridaz F18, including second phase III clinical study

* Lantheus Holdings says it will receive $5 million upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in regulatory and sales milestones payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

