6 months ago
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings & GE Healthcare announce the signing of a term sheet for worldwide development
February 21, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings & GE Healthcare announce the signing of a term sheet for worldwide development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a term sheet for worldwide development and commercialization of flurpiridaz F 18

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - LMI would receive a $5 million upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in regulatory and sales milestones payments

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - GE Healthcare would fund second phase III flurpiridaz F 18 clinical study, worldwide regulatory approvals

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - LMI would receive a usd 5 million upfront cash payment

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - GE Healthcare would also fund flurpiridaz's worldwide launch and commercialization

* Says parties anticipate entering into a definitive agreement for proposed transaction in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

