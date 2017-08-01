FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.35
August 1, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.35

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter financial results; exceeds second quarter and raises full-year 2017 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $88.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $75 million to $78 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $318 million to $322 million

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - ‍increased its full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $82 million to $85 million​

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - ‍for Q3 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $17 million to $19 million​

* Q3 revenue view $77.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $317.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

