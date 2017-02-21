BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.13

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results; provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $77 million to $80 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $312 million to $317 million

* Q4 revenue $74.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says anticipates worldwide revenues for full year 2017 of approximately $312 million to $317 million, compared to $301.9 million in 2016

* Says for Q1 of 2017, company expects worldwide revenues in range of $77 million to $80 million

* Anticipates full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $79 million to $82 million

* For Q1 of 2017 co expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $18 million to $20 million

* Q4 revenue $74.4 million

* FY2017 revenue view $312.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: