Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results; exceeds first quarter and raises full-year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $79 million to $82 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $313 million to $318 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - expects worldwide revenues in range of $79 million to $82 million for q2 of 2017
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $18 million to $20 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - guidance for both revenue and adjusted ebitda excludes impact of $5.0 million received from ge healthcare in april
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - company has also increased its full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted ebitda to $80 million to $83 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $315.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.