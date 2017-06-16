BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 16 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says board elects Shi Lihua as chairman, Yang Yi as vice chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2swYETa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.