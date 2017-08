March 27 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9199 euros)