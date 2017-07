July 27 (Reuters) - LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA :

* H1 NET PROFIT 65.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 23.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES 37.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 9.28 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE 2017 VERSUS 9.20 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC. 2016

* OCCUPANCY RATE 94.7 PERCENT AT END-JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)