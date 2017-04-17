FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum says Q1 earnings conf. call on May 4 and provides commodity derivatives update
April 17, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum says Q1 earnings conf. call on May 4 and provides commodity derivatives update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* Laredo Petroleum schedules first-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for may 4 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, Laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $36.7 million

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - at march 31, 2017, for 2018, company had hedged 3,458,375 barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $53.71 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

