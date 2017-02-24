BRIEF-Integrated Research appoints Andrew Dutton as interim CEO
* Andrew dutton has been appointed as interim ceo of integrated research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Lars Soderfjell sells entire holding in A-shares - Swedish FSA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Andrew dutton has been appointed as interim ceo of integrated research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says Petter Lade is appointed as CFO in Opera Software, effective immediately
Feb 28GuoChuang Software Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up two branches in Jiangsu and Hubei Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/vzrksZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)