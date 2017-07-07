BRIEF-Financial Street's unit wins land site for 743.8 mln yuan in Langfang city
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
July 7LaSalle Logiport REIT
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3.5 billion yen, with a payment date on July 13
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.