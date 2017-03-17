FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Lastminute.com FY revenue of EUR 261.5 mln, up 4.7 pct YOY
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 17, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lastminute.com FY revenue of EUR 261.5 mln, up 4.7 pct YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Lastminute.Com Nv

* FY revenues of 261.5 million euros ($281.69 million), up 4.7 percent year-on-year

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 28.6 million euros versus negative adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 million euros in 2015

* FY total net income at 7.5 million euros versus loss of 17.8 million euros last year

* Resolved to propose at next AGM - to be held in Amsterdam on April 28, 2017 - to approve launch of a new buyback program

* As for buyback program actually in place, which shall end on 27 april 2017, maximum permitted investment will be 18 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.