Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lastminute.Com NV:

* A strong performance in 2016 resulted in increased revenues at 262 million euros ($277.14 million) (versus 249.7 million euros in 2015) and adjusted EBITDA at 28.5 million euros, 10.9 percent margin, versus (0.5) million euros in 2015 and versus 2016 guidance of 27 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)