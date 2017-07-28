FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 10:28 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor says on July 27, 2017, co and Invecas entered an agreement - SEC filing

* Under agreement co will transfer its Hyderabad, India Unit & certain assets to Invecas for purchase price of $5 million, plus or minus cash

* Co is also implementing a limited workforce reduction, which is expected to impact about 30 additional employees worldwide

* Says is also implementing an initiative to reduce its infrastructure costs

* Estimates it will incur aggregate one-time charges of about $8 million to $19 million over next 6 to 9 months from workforce reduction

* Says company expects cash cost of restructuring charges will be approximately $2 million to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.