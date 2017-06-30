BRIEF-Cathay Real Estate Development says 2016 dividend record date is July 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 24
June 30 L'attrait Co Ltd:
* Says it has signed a business alliance with StormHarbour Japan Ltd, on June 30
* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on real estate related project planning, development, advisory and information providing business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZoiuyP
BEIJING, June 30 China's overall government debt is under control and economic development is stable, according to a National Audit Office document seen on Friday.