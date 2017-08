May 30 (Reuters) - LATVIAN FOREST COMPANY AB:

* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION

* ISSUE PRICE IS SET AT SEK 5.90 PER NEW B SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR NEW ISSUE RUNS FROM JUNE 9 TO JUNE 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)