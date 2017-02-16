FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Laura Ashley sees FY net pre-tax profit below market expectations.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Laura Ashley sees FY net pre-tax profit below market expectations.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc:

* H1 pretax profit 7.8 million stg versus 11 million stg year ago

* H1 sales fell 2.5 percent to 146 million stg

* FY pretax profit 7.8 million stg versus 11 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.5 penceper share

* Says online revenue of 25.6 mln stg. (26 weeks to Jan. 30 2016: 25.0 mln stg) for 26 weeks to Dec. 31 2016.

* Says hotel revenue of 1.4 mln stg (26 weeks to Jan. 30 2016: 1.3 mln stg) for 26 weeks to Dec. 31 2016.

* Says trading conditions have been demanding during first six months of year ending 30 June 2017.

* Says that net pre-tax profit for year will fall below market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.